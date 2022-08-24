India successfully test-fires VL-SRSAM

India on Tuesday successfully test-fired Vertical Launch Short Range Surface-to-Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the Odisha coast here, officials said.The VL-SRSAM was flight-tested by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy.The flight test was carried out from an Indian naval ship against a high-speed unmanned aerial target for demonstration of vertical launch capability, DRDO sources said.The missiles, equipped with indigenous radio frequency (RF) seeker, intercepted the target with high accuracy. The VL-SRSAM system has been indigenously designed and developed by DRDO.”During the test launch, flight path and vehicle performance parameters were monitored using flight data, captured by various range instruments such as radar, electro-optical tracking system (EOTS) and telemetry systems deployed by ITR, Chandipur,” they said.