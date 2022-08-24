Issue of freebies complex, need to draw distinction: SC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that the issue concerning freebies is complex and there is a need to draw a distinction between welfare schemes and other promises that are made by political parties before elections.A bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said the issue concerning freebies is an important one and requires debate.The bench said that the Supreme Court is hearing the issue for the welfare of the country and posted the case for further hearing on August 24.The top court was hearing a batch of pleas seeking direction to seize election symbols and deregister political parties that promised to distribute irrational freebies from public funds.During the hearing, the apex court observed that all political parties want freebies and engage in such pre-poll promises.CJI Ramana said that some items given as freebies such as bicycles for women or cattle for farmers can also fall within the definition of a welfare move.