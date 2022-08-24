Arya’s Captain trailer is out

The trailer of the upcoming Tamil film Captain, starring actor Arya in the lead role, was released by the makers on social mediaCaptain is written and directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan, who has previously worked with Arya in Teddy. Others part of the cast include Aishwarya Lekshmi, Simran, Harish Uthaman, Kavya Shetty, Gokul Anand, Suresh Menon, Bharath Raj, and Ambuli Gokul.

Imman is composing the music. The film, produced by Think Studios in association with Arya’s The Show People, is slated for release on September 8.