Sonali Phogat’s family alleges she was raped by her assistant

Sonali Phogat’s brother Rinku Dhaka has filed a complaint with Goa Police, alleging that his sister was raped and murdered by her personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder.In the complaint, Rinku stated that Sonali, who was a BJP leader, had spoken to her mother, sister and brother-in-law a few hours before her demise on August 23.He claimed that during the conversation Sonali had complained against her staff.Rinku alleged that Sonali’s PA raped her after adding drugs to her meals.”She (Sonali) said Sangwan had given her food laced with some intoxicant, raped her and made a video and was threatening to make the video viral on social media,” the Police complaint read.The complainant also claimed that Sangwan also threatened Sonali of destroying her political and acting career and seized her phones, property records, ATM cards, and house keys.