Head coach Dravid recovers from Covid, set to join Indian team

Batting great Dravid, who had tested positive for the virus ahead of the team’s departure for the continental tournament in a routine test, has fully recovered from the condition. The former India skipper didn’t travel with the team after testing positive as the BCCI appointed NCA head VVS Laxman as India’s interim coach. Since returning positive in the test conducted on August 23, Dravid had been undergoing home isolation. Earlier, BCCI secretary Jay Shah released a statement where he stated that the Indian head coach had mild symptoms.