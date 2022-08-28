CWC to decide on Cong poll schedule today

The Congress has called its Working Committee meet on Sunday to decide the poll schedule for the party president’s post.

The meeting comes after the resignation of Ghulam Nabi Azad, who has alleged that the whole process of election was farce and proxies were being propped up.

“A virtual meeting of the CWC will be held on the 28th August, 2022 at 3:30 PM, to approve the exact schedule of dates for the election of the Congress President. Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi will preside over the CWC meeting,” K.C. Venugopal, party General Secretary Organisation said in his tweet.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has emerged as the top choice for the Congress president’s post. Sources said that Sonia Gandhi had requested him to contest during a meeting which she held before heading abroad for medical checkup and treatment.