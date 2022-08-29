Arvind Kejriwal slams Gujarat govt for drug smuggling in state

Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday slammed the Gujarat government for the smuggling of drugs in the state.He lashed out at the Gujarat government and said that you (government) are pushing the youth of the country into darkness.He took Twitter to say, “Who is bringing drugs on such a large scale in Gujarat? Who is the owner of this business? Imagine how many days you must be going out without getting caught. Is the business of drugs on such a large scale possible without the connivance of top people? You are pushing the youth of the country into darkness.”Kejriwal tweeted this after Punjab police recovered 38 kg of heroin.