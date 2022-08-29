Stalin to launch Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra

Chennai: DMK President and Tamilnadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will launch the Bharat Jodo Yatra to be undertaken by Rahul Gandhi and other senior Congress leaders from Kanyakumari on September 7.

Stalin will join Rahul Gandhi at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial on the seashore and flag off the nationwide yatra which will travel through 12 states and two union territories before reaching Jammu and Kashmir.

‘Rahul Gandhi will be joined by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister at the Gandhi Memorial from where the Bharat Jodo Yatra will be flagged off,’ Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) chief K S Alagiri said on Sunday.