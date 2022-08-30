Tharoor contemplating contesting Cong prez poll: Sources

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is exploring the possibility of running for the post of Congress president though he is yet to take a final call on it, sources said.They said he has not made up his mind but could take a call on it soon.While Tharoor declined to comment on whether he would throw his hat into the ring, he has written an article for the Malayalam daily ‘Mathrubhumi’ calling for a ”free and fair” election.In the article, he has said ideally the party should have announced elections also for the dozen seats on the CWC itself which are supposed to be elected.”Allowing members of the party drawn from the AICC and PCC delegates to determine who will lead the party from these key positions, would have helped legitimize the incoming set of leaders and give them a credible mandate to lead the party,” said Tharoor, who was among the group of 23 leaders who wrote to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in 2020 seeking organisational reforms.’Still, electing a fresh president is a start towards the revitalisation the Congress badly needs,” the MP from Thiruvananthapuram said.