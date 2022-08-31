Appointing Vice-Chancellors is Tamil Nadu govt’s right: Stalin

It is the right of the state government to appoint Vice-Chancellors and the government opposed both the NEET and the National Education Policy (NEP), Chief Minister M K Stalin asserted here on Tuesday. Addressing a meet of VCs of state-run varsities here, Stalin recalled that his government enacted a Bill in the Assembly to enable the state government to appoint Vice-Chancellors.

”This is an issue related to the state government’s right, it is the right of government elected by the people, it is related to education rights of state universities,” he said. Hence, the functioning of state-run varsities and VCs should reflect the state government’s policy decisions, the Chief Minister said. Reiterating the state government’s opposition to NEET, he said it is the ‘biggest injustice’ of the century. Opposing the NEP yet again, Stalin recalled the government constituting a committee led by retired Judge of the Madras High Court, D Murugesan to formulate the State Education Policy (SEP).