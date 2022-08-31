Zero import of Chinese Ganesh idols this year

Due to the boycott Chinese goods campaign by CAIT in the last two years, import of Chinese Ganesh idols stands nil and the local craftsmen, artisans and potters working make idols from clay and cow dung, which are easily immersed.

The festive season of this year has started with the 10-day grand celebrations of Ganesh festival across the country from today giving a high hope for the business community for big business this year.

With this festival, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has once again re-continue its boycott of Chinese goods campaign.

CAIT National President B.C. Bhartia and Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said that according to an estimate, more than 20 crore Ganesh idols are purchased in the country every year, which generates an estimated business of more than Rs 300 crore.