Ambulance tracker App launched

Chennai: Gleneagles Global Health City (GGHC) launched mSirenPilot, a GPS-enabled emergency ambulance tracker for the traffic police in Chennai.A press release said that the app was launched by Actor Yogi Babu in the presence of Alok Khullar, CEO, and Sriram R, HOD & senior consultant – Department of Accident & Emergency from Gleneagles Global Health City, Chennai.”The mSirenPilot feature enables traffic police to track the ambulance and ensure clearance of traffic facilitating easier and faster movement of the ambulance,” the release added.“The time delay in treating critical patients worsens the outcome of the treatment. Golden hour is the first 60 minutes in a patient’s life where the patient can be saved if the right treatment is provided. Our emergency team can efficiently track and coordinate with the ambulance to improve the treatment provided.”, said Sriram R. Speaking at the launch of the app, Alok Khullar said, “Every year, countless lives are lost because of delay in definitive treatment within the “Golden Hour”. With the launch of the mSirenPilot – A Smart Ambulance Platform, support is extended to patients to interact with the hospital’s emergency response team more efficiently and effectively for better outcomes.”