Madras HC gets acting CJ

Chennai: Justice M Duraiswamy, the senior most judge, was appointed as the Acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, in lieu of sitting Chief Justice M N BHandari, who is due to retire on September 12. According to a press communique, in exercise of the power conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution, the President appointed Justice M Duraiswamy, the senior-most judge of the Madras High Court, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice, with effect from September 13 consequent upon the superannuation of Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari, Chief Justice, Madras High Court.