Riya Shibu Joins Vikram’s Next as Female Lead

Actor Vikram’s upcoming film Chiyaan 63 has added a significant new face to its cast, with Riya Shibu officially coming on board as the female lead. The announcement was made by the makers, confirming earlier speculation about her involvement in the project.

This film marks Riya Shibu’s Tamil acting debut, adding an interesting dimension to the project. Notably, she already shares a professional connection with Vikram, having produced his 2025 film Veera Dheera Sooran – Part 2.

Her transition from producer to leading actor in a major Tamil film has generated considerable buzz.

Chiyaan 63 also reunites Vikram with director Anand Shankar after nearly a decade since their earlier collaboration Iru Mugan.