Warner Bros. Discovery bets big on Indian kids’ content

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is deepening its commitment to the Indian kids’ entertainment market with a Summer 2026 slate that represents the company’s most expansive local content push. Central to this strategy is the launch of two original homegrown IPs across its iconic and flagship brands — POGO and Cartoon Network.

The new slate with 200+ fresh episodes across the three kids’ entertainment channels reflect WBD’s broader ambition to build a diversified portfolio by investing in homegrown creative talent and original IP development at a scale.

Announcing the launch of new IPs and 2026 slate, Sai Abishek, Head of Factual Entertainment, Lifestyle & Kids – South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery, said, “At Warner Bros. Discovery, we don’t just make shows — we build worlds.

With Sampat Champat on POGO and Kian & Kiki on Cartoon Network, we are investing in original Indian IP with franchise-led thinking at its core. Every character, every story we build is designed to travel — beyond television and beyond borders.

For our fans, the summer is just the trailer for what’s coming the rest of the year — a reinvention of how we think about kids’ content in India, rooted in homegrown talent and creativity, but designed for the world.”