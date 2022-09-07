Cause for concern

The back-to-back losses in Asia Cup T20 cricket tourney has put Team India in a spot of bother. With just few weeks to for World Cup T20 championship, the defeats have dampened their preparations. Experts say with all-rounder injured and unavailable for next few months, the balance is missing in the squad.

But skipper Rohit differs. He says, ‘Ideally the combination we would play is four seamers, but three seamers was something we wanted to try before the World Cup. We need to find answers as a team, like where we are with five bowlers. We know now where we stand with this combination. No long term worries, we have lost only two games back to back. Since the last World Cup, we haven’t lost too many games. These games will teach us. We wanted to put ourselves under pressure in the Asia Cup. We are still looking for answers.’

Though Kohli is back with runs, his fluency is missing. KL Rahul looks rusty after long lay-off. Rishabh Pant looks indifferent. Hardik Pandya, lacks consistency. The selectors have a huge dilemma picking the right combination for World Cup. With Bumrah expected to join the squad after injury, things would get better for us, say fans. But the defeats at Asia Cup has no doubt bothered the BCCI selectors. All are hoping that the losses at Asia Cup is a wakeup call for Men in Blue.