‘India’s kharif rice production may fall by 10-12 mn tonne’

India’s rice production could fall by 10-12 million tonnes during the Kharif season this year due to a fall in paddy sowing area, the government said on Friday, but asserted that it would still have surplus output.On Thursday, the government imposed ban on exports of broken rice and also slapped an export duty of 20 per cent on non-basmati rice, except for parboiled rice, as its seeks to boost domestic supply and curb rising prices that have gone up by 8 per cent in wholesale market and 6 per cent in retail.At a press conference to explain rationale behind the imposition of ban on exports of broken rice, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey pointed out that the paddy acreage is lower by 38 lakh hectare so far this Kharif season because of less rains in many states.The Kharif season contributes about 80 per cent of India’s total rice production.