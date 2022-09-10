Big warning

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said his country, known for its aggressive display of nuclear weapons, will never abandon its nuclear arsenal that it needs to counter a world power like the United States. The authoritarian ruler also added that the US is trying to weaken the Northern force and destabilize his rule in the country. Kim made the statements during a speech at North Korea’s rubber-stamp parliament where members also passed a law that authorised North Korea’s military to automatically execute nuclear strikes against enemy forces if its leadership comes under attack.

Kim Jong-un’s comments came amid rising regional tensions primarily due to the US’ unfettered support to the South and as Kim claims, due to the hostility of the western nation against his government. Primarily due to US support for the South and its defence system, Kim has issued seemingly provocative threats of nuclear conflict toward the United States and its allies in Asia in recent months, also warning that the North would proactively use its nuclear weapons when threatened.Diplomacy between Washington and Pyongyang has derailed since 2019 over disagreements in exchanging the release of crippling sanctions against the North and the North’s denuclearisation steps.