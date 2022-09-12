Gnanavyapi : Varanasi Court dismisses Masjid committee’s plea

Varanasi Court today dismissed Anjuman Islamia Masjid committee’s plea (filed under Order 7 Rule 11 CPC) challenging the maintainability of the suit filed by five Hindu women (plaintiffs) seeking worshipping rights in the Gyanvapi Mosque compound. District Judge A. K. Vishveshva order rules that the suit filed by the Hindu Worshippers is not barred by The Places of Worship Act or the Waqf Act.

With this, Anjuman Islamia Committee’s challenge to maintainability of the suit has been rejected. Now, the suit of the Hindu worshippers will be heaheard further by the Varanasi Court. The plaintiffs (hindu women worshippers) have essentially sought a right to worship Maa Shringar Gauri on the outer wall of the mosque complex located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple. The maintainability of that very suit had been challenged by the Anjuman Committee (which manages Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi) arguing that Hindu Worshippers’ suit is barred by Law (Places of Worship Act, 1991).