Swiatek downs Jabeur to win US Open

New York : World number one Iga Swiatek swept to victory over Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur 6-2 7-6(5) in the U.S. Open final on Saturday to clinch her maiden trophy at Flushing Meadows and third Grand Slam crown. Poland’s Swiatek fell on her back and covered her face with her hands after prevailing in the tight second set tiebreak, having sealed the win when the fifth seed’s shot sailed long. “I really needed to stay composed and stay focused on the goals,” Swiatek said during the on-court trophy ceremony. It was twice French Open champion Swiatek’s first major title on a hard court and the 21-year-old is the first Polish woman to win the U.S. Open. Despite the defeat, Jabeur will regain her world number two ranking.