WTA Open: Huge win for Trjandramulia

Chennai : Australia’s Olivia Trjandramulia scored the big upset on the final day of qualifying for the WTA Chennai Open at SDAT Tennis Stadium with a hard-fought straight sets win over top seed Yuki Naito, of Japan Sunday. Trjandramulia defeated Naito 6-3, 7-6 (11-9) in one hour and 47 minutes after a tense second set tiebreaker to secure one of six qualifier berths for the WTA 250 event.While Naito went down, two other Japanese women, second seed Nao Hibino and 11th seed Kyoka Okamura, scored straight set wins to qualify for the main draw.In the final match of the evening, seventh seed Jana Fett, of Croatia, took two hours and five minutes to overcome Thailand’s Peangtarn Plipuech 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 in a high-quality battle.Bouchard, Thandi to kick off WTA Chennai Open main draw on Monday

The main draw of the WTA Chennai Open kicks off on Monday with former world No 5 and 2014 Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard opening proceedings on Centre Court against Switzerland’s Joanne Zuger. This is Bouchard’s third tournament since undergoing surgery last year for a shoulder injury, which forced the Canadian to remain off the tour for more than a year. India’s No. 2 ranked singles player Karman Kaur Thandi follows Bouchard on Centre Court as she takes on the No. 8 seed Chloe Paquet, of France. The last match of the day on the main court sees fifth seed Rebecca Peterson take on 17-year-old Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva, a former junior Australian Open champion and junior world No. 1.