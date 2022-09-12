Akasa Air operates its maiden flight from Chennai

New Delhi : India’s new airline Akasa Air on Saturday inaugurated its first flight from Chennai, the fifth city in its network, enabling the airline to offer twice-daily flights in each direction on the Chennai-Bengaluru route.Further expanding its operations from Chennai, the airline will start one additional daily flight from September 15 on the Chennai-Mumbai route and will add an additional daily flight on the Chennai-Bengaluru route from September 26. In addition, strengthening its pan-India network connectivity, the airline has also added a new route between Chennai and Kochi, which will commence from September 26. This rapid expansion of cities, routes and frequencies is in line with the airline’s vision of adopting a phased but rapid approach to grow its network across India.

Commenting on the maiden flight and the new route, Praveen Iyer, Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air, said, “We have achieved yet another milestone today with the launch of commercial flights from Chennai, which is the fifth city in our network. From today, we will offer double-daily flights in each direction on this new route. “Within the next five days, we will strengthen our network from Chennai by connecting to Mumbai, the financial capital of India, which will become operational from September 15. On September 26, with the start of the Chennai-Kochi route we will further strengthen our connectivity from Chennai.”