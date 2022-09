New York :Carlos Alcaraz showed glimpses of what promises to be a glittering career in tennis when he won the US Open crown as a 19-year-old on Sunday, September 11. The Spanish teenager defeated Casper Ruud in 4 sets in the final to cap off a stunning run with his maiden Grand Slam title in New York.Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest since Rafael Nadal in 2005 (French Open) to win a Grand Slam title and the youngest since Pete Sampras in 2005 to win a Grand Slam title in men’s tennis.