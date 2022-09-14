Another Covid variant is fast spreading

BA.4.6, a subvariant of the omicron Covid variant which has been quickly gaining traction in the US, is now confirmed to be spreading in the UK.

The latest briefing document on Covid variants from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) noted that during the week beginning August 14, BA.4.6 accounted for 3.3 per cent of samples in the UK.

It has since grown to make up around 9 per cent of sequenced cases.

Similarly, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, BA.4.6 now accounts for more than 9 per cent of recent cases across the US. The variant has also been identified in several other countries around the world.