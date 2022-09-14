Popular actress joins probe in extortion case

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Wednesday appeared before the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police to join the investigation in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion cum cheating case involving multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

She went inside the EOW office from a back door and was accompanied by her counsels.

The EOW had earlier postponed her questioning on her request and had fixed the matter for Wednesday. Pinky Irani, an associate of Fernandez has also been summoned to join the investigation and both are likely to be grilled together.

Sources in the unit said that they have prepared a long list of questionnaire which will be asked to the actress