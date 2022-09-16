India supports cooperation, mutual trust among SCO states: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called on the SCO to develop reliable and resilient supply chains to offset the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the Ukraine crisis and said better connectivity and granting “full rights” of transit facilities by member states is important to achieve the goal.

In his address at the summit of the eight-member grouping in this historic Uzbek city, Modi said the Indian economy is expected to grow at 7.5 per cent this year and that India supports “greater cooperation and mutual trust” among the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states.

With Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other leaders of the bloc listening, Modi said the pandemic and the Ukraine crisis have caused many disruptions in global supply chains, leaving the world facing “unprecedented” energy and food crisis.