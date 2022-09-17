Asus unveils ExpertBook B3 Detachable tablet

Taiwanese multinational tech company Asus has unveiled the ExpertBook B3 Detachable, which is a new Windows-on-ARM convertible tablet.According to GSM Arena, as apparent from the name, the device can be used with or without a detachable keyboard and its kickstand can hold the slate in landscape or portrait orientation.The company has said that is the “first Windows laptop powered by Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 Compute Platform with a ‘garaged stylus”. Versions of this slate come with Windows 11 Pro, Windows 11 Home in S Mode and Windows 11 Pro Education.Its ‘garaged stylus’, which needs 15 seconds to charge and it is ready for 45 minutes of use, can be stashed inside the tablet instead of having it hang off the side with a magnetic attachment, reported GSM Arena.