Justin Bieber’s India tour cancelled due to pop star’s ill health

Pop singer Justin Beiber, who was supposed to pay a visit to India for his tour in October in the capital, has cancelled the event due to his health issues.The announcement comes after Bieber had pulled out of his ongoing world tour, citing exhaustion as he recovers from Ramsay Hunt syndrome.A statement issued by the spokesperson of BookMyShow read: “We are extremely disappointed to share that the ‘Justin Bieber Justice World Tour – India’ scheduled for October 18, 2022 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi has been cancelled owing to the singer’s health concerns. We have just been informed that due to health concerns, he will unfortunately not be able to make it next month. Along with New Delhi in India, the artist has also cancelled other stops in the tour’s run-up to the India show including Chile, Argentina, Brazil, South Africa, Bahrain, UAE and Israel.”