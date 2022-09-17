Murmu extends birthday greetings to Modi

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and wished for his good health and long life. The President further wished that the nation-building campaign being carried out by PM Modi with incomparable hard work, dedication and creativity, continues to progress under his leadership.

“Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. I wish that the nation-building campaign being carried out by you with incomparable hard work, dedication and creativity, continues to progress under your leadership. I wish that God bless you with good health and long life,”