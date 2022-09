As many as 12 Tamilnadu fishermen who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Coast Guard returned to Chennai on Friday.

The 12 fishermen from Nagapattinam went fishing in the sea last month. When they were in the middle of the sea, the Coast Guard team surrounded the fishermen for crossing the marine border, seized the boats and arrested them. They were later lodged in Lankan prison. Families of the arrested men requested the State government to help to release them.