India logs 4,043 Covid cases

India recorded 4,043 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (September 20), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.71 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,39,67,340.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 47,379, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 48,027.

A decrease of 648 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,370. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on September 20 was recorded 1.96 per cent.