Cong Prez poll: Showdown between Gehlot & Tharoor

The Congress will invite nominations for its presidential election from Thursday and Shashi Tharoor is likely to run after a no-objection from Sonia Gandhi. Ashok Gehlot, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, is tipped to be his rival for the job, but he is reportedly reluctant to give up his current position.

Sources close to Ashok Gehlot say he may file his papers on Monday to run for the October 17 election, but he is still hoping to persuade Rahul Gandhi to return as chief.

Meanwhile, Soon after reports of Shashi Tharoor getting the green signal Sonia Gandhi to run for party President, the grand old party’s communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh in what is being seen as a veiled swipe at Tharoor, said, “Nobody needs anybody’s nod to contest, especially that of party leadership”.