EPS in Delhi, meets Amit Shah

AIADMK interim general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital. Emerging out of the meeting, EPS said, ‘It was a courtesy call. However we insisted him on the need to Godavari-Cauvery river link to solve the drinking water issues of the people in several districts of the State. Replying to a query by media persons, the former Chief Minister, ‘We brought to.the notice of the Union Home Minister on the deteriorating Law and Order situation in Tamilnadu and prevailing drug culture affecting youngsters’.