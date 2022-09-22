Adani Transmission to become net-zero by 2050

Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL), India’s largest private power distribution company and the transmission arm of the diversified Adani Group, has submitted its Green House Gases (GHG) emission reduction plans, focussing on Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTI), an international drive for containing global warming.ATL has submitted its detailed plan and targets for GHG emission reduction to SBTI within one year towards its commitment to contribute to contain global warming.As a part of its continued focus on sustainable growth and its net zero journey, ATL committed for the SBTI in October 2021. ATL will act in alignment with the much-needed climate action and devise a strategy to restrict global warming to 1.5 degree Celsius.To meet these targets associated with the SBTI commitment, ATL has rolled out definite strategies. In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, ATL’s subsidiary AEML (Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd) has introduced green tariffs, which enables AEML consumers to opt for green energy and receive a Green Power Certificate every month. This initiative is popular with consumers who wish to reduce their carbon footprint.