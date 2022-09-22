Bouquets & brickbats

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again lauded India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi while comparing with Pakistan Muslim League (N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on the issue of corruption.In a video that went viral on the internet, former PM Khan was seen talking about the properties that Nawaz Sharif owns outside Pakistan (foreign countries). He then made a scathing attack on Nawaz, saying, no other leader except Nawaz in the world has properties worth billions.

This is not the first time Imran Khan praised India. Earlier also, he was seen praising India’s foreign policy. Imran Khan praised India for buying the discounted oil from Russia and said that his government was also working on the same thing with the help of an independent foreign policy and slammed Pakistan Muslim League (N)-led government for running around like a headless chicken with the economy in a tailspin. Imran Khan said both India and Pakistan got their independence together but Islamabad is being used as tissue paper. ‘We and India got our independence together but Pakistan gets used as a tissue paper and thrown away, he said adding that while he is not anti-American, the foreign conspiracy is an attack on our sovereignty.