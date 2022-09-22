PFI premises across country under NIA scanner

In a first-ever largest action, a joint team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and state police forces have arrested over 100 Popular Front of India (PFI) leaders during raids across 10 states, said sources today. The searches are being conducted at multiple locations in the largest ever investigation process till date. These searches are being conducted at the residential and official premises of persons involved in funding terrorism, organising training camps and radicalising people to join proscribed organisations”. “In a major action across 10 states, NIA, ED and state police have arrested more than 100 cadres of PFI, sources said. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is holding a meeting with the concerned enforcement and security chiefs to review the evidence collected, and mull over the future course of action. The meeting is also being attended by national security advisor Ajit Doval. The raids were conducted in Telangana, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and many more states, said sources. NIA earlier this month also raided 40 places in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh in a PFI case and detained four persons.