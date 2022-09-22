PFI, SDPI activists protest against NIA, ED raids in TN

The Popular Front of India (PFI) and its political arm Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) cadres were protesting in Chennai, Dindigul, Salem, and other places of Tamil Nadu against the early morning raids by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at the offices of the PFI on Thursday.

The raids were part of nationwide raids that the central agencies were conducting at the premises of the PFI, including New Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala and eight other states.

More than 100 cadres of PFI and SDPI were present in front of the party offices in Chennai after the commencement of the raids. The central agencies are accompanied by the Central police forces and have avoided the state police.