CM inspects SWD works in city

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin today inspected the ongoing storm water drain works in Chennai.

Speaking to News Today, an official said, ‘The works, covering 179.45 km totally (at the cost of Rs 608.24 cr), are going on at a rapid pace. We’ve pooled additional resources and the works would be completed as per dead line’.

The Chennai Corporation took up the construction of new stormwater drains on the road after severe waterlogging occurred in 2021 across the locality due to poor gradients and incomplete links.