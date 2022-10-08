Hyderabad to host Formula E race in Feb 2023

Hyderabad will achieve the distinction of becoming the first city in India to host the Formula E race.Hyderabad E-Prix will take place over two days, February 10 and 11, 2023 at Necklace Road. Formula E is the premier electric single seater racing series in the world governed by the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA).With this event, Hyderabad will join the prestigious list of E-Prix host cities such as New York, London, Berlin, Seoul, Monaco, and Rome.The event will see 22 drivers from 11 teams including Team Mahindra to fight it out for the victory around the Hyderabad Street Circuit.As a run up to the marquee race, the government of Telangana will be organising the Hyderabad e-Mobility Week from February 6 to February 11.The week will be packed with several exciting events that will showcase the global electric vehicle ecosystem in Hyderabad.As part of the week-long celebrations, the city will host the Hyderabad EV Summit, the Rall-E Hyderabad, and the Hyderabad E-Motor Show before closing the week with the Hyderabad E-Prix.Minister for information technology and industries K.T. Rama Rao on Friday formally announced the Hyderabad e-Mobility Week by launching the website and unveiling the logo and flyer for the event in the presence of the minister for energy, G. Jagadish Reddy, Principal Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan and others.”This is going to be a monumental week for Hyderabad and India. The Hyderabad E-Prix will be one of the largest global events ever hosted in the state,” Rama Rao said.He said that the Hyderabad e-Mobility Week is a great step to put Hyderabad on the EV map of the world.