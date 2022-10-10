2nd ODI: Shreyas, Kishan help India beat SA

India beat South Africa by seven wickets in the second ODI to level the three-match series here on Sunday.India chased down the target of 279 with 25 balls remaining, riding on a brilliant 113 not out off 111 balls from Shreyas Iyer and 93 from Ishan Kishan.Earlier, Aiden Markram top-scored for South Africa with 79 off 89 balls while Reeza Hendricks made 74 off 76 balls after skipper Keshav Maharaj opted to bat.Pacer Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the Indian bowlers, ending with figures of three for 38 in 10 overs.South Africa had won the first match by nine runs on October 6 in Lucknow.Shreyas Iyer, Player of the Match, said, ‘When I went into bat, felt that the wicket was playing good. The talk between me and Ishan was to play the ball on merit, build a partnership. Tomorrow is going to be a travel day, and then the match. Let’s see what is in store for me (regarding his fitness for next game). I’m not someone who changes according to the bowler. I am someone who changes on instinct and believing in myself.’

Shikhar Dhawan,India captain, said, ‘Worked perfectly well for us, thanks to Keshav that he chose to bat (smiles). Glad that dew came in at the right time. Ishan and Shreyas batted so well, that partnership was so nice to watch. It was coming on nicely, but it stayed low. Plan was to take on the bowlers in the first 10 overs as we knew it could get difficult in the middle overs. When the dew came, you could see that it got easier. Very satisfied with the bowling unit, they are all young and these are good learnings for them. Especially Shahbaz. All the young boys, I’m so proud that they showed so much maturity.’