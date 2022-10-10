Mulayam Singh passes away

Mulayam Singh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party patriarch and a three-time Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, died this morning. He was 82.

Mulayam Singh Yadav had also served as the country’s Defence Minister.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, born November 22, 1939, was a senior Indian politician and the supremo of the Samajwadi Party. He was a member of Lok Sabha, representing Mainpuri constituency of Uttar Pradesh. SP founder and three-time Uttar Pradesh chief minister, Mulayam rose in UP politics in a period of intense social and political ferment after the 1970s.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to pay tribute to the veteran leader. In multiple posts, the Prime Minister shared glimpses of his interactions with the SP founder.