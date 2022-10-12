Modi inaugurates Mahakal corridor in Ujjain

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dedicated to the nation the Mahakal Lok corridor at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh. He also performed puja at the famous Lord Mahakal temple. The total project cost of the more than 900 metres long Mahakal Lok (corridor) is Rs 856 crore with the first phase costing Rs 351 crore, a state official said.

The corridor, said to be one of the longest in the country, traverses the old Rudrasagar lake which has been revived as part of the redevelopment project around the Mahakaleshwar Temple, one of the 12 ‘jyotirlingas’.

Earlier, the prime minister performed puja inside the sanctum sanctorum of Lord Mahakal Temple, attired in traditional dhoti and gamcha (stole).