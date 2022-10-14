Asia Cup: Thrilling win for SL against Pak

Sri Lanka stole a thrilling one-run victory in the semi-final of the Asia Cup against Pakistan to set a title clash with India on Saturday.Sri Lanka chose to bat after winning the toss and posted a below-par total of 122 runs. Pakistan’s Nashra Sandhu picked up three wickets to help her team restrict Sri Lanka to a low total.Pakistan’s chase started with a bang after the opening pair of Muneeba Ali and Sidra Ameen walked out to chase the Sri Lankan total, with Ali being the aggressor of the two.The batter stroked three boundaries in the first three overs and looked in great touch, looking set to score big. Pakistan was at 31/0 after three overs owing to Ali’s aggression and wayward bowling from the Sri Lankan bowlers as they gave away plenty of extras.Sri Lanka was desperate for a wicket and it came in the form of a freak run-out as Muneeba Ali who looked set for a good inning was run out owing to fielding brilliance from the Sri Lankans and some harsh luck on the side of the Pakistani. She was dismissed for 18(10).Pakistan’s captain Bismah Maroof walked in to bat at three and came out all guns blazing as she struck a boundary on her first ball, making her intentions very clear. She hit another boundary at the beginning of the fifth over.Pakistan ended their powerplay at 46/1 after the team showed the intention to be aggressive from the beginning of the inning.Sidra Ameen’s uncomfortable stay of 9(20) was ended by Hasini Perera in the seventh over to give Sri Lanka the second wicket.