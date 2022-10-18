India loses to Brazil

India ended their FIFA Women’s Under-17 World Cup campaign with an all-loss record and without scoring a goal as they suffered a 0-5 defeat to formidable Brazil in their last group match in Bhubaneswar on Monday. Debutants India, who had qualified for the age-group showpiece by virtue of being hosts, had lost to USA (0-8) and Morocco (0-3) in their earlier Group A matches. They finished last in the four-team group without any point while conceding 16 goals in the three matches. Brazil and USA, who beat Morocco 4-0 in the other simultaneous Group A match in Margao, qualified for the quarterfinals with seven points each — two wins and a draw. Brazil and USA had played out a 1-1 draw on October 14.Aline (40th and 51st minute), who was a constant threat to the Indian defence with her pace and guile, as well as substitute Lara (86th and 90+3) scored a brace each after Gebi Berchon had given the South American champions a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute.