Jaya death report: All eyes on Sasikala

Chennai: The expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala has said that she is ready to face all enquiries against her over the death of former Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa.

Reacting to the allegations of the Arumughaswamy committee after the panel called for an investigation against Sasikala, among three others, the expelled AIADMK leader said “I deny all the allegations levelled against me in the report”.

Arumughaswamy Commission constituted to probe the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa has called for an investigation against Sasikala, among three others.

In a statement, Sasikala said, “I am not taking this blame as a big thing. This is not new to me. There are a lot of ways to make me politically weak. But it pains me as they made our Amma (Jayalalitha) death a controversial one. Jayalalitha and I were not siblings but sisters. It was an example of good friendship. We lived our lives like that only.” “Now they have made Arumughaswamy Commission report as politics. No matter how many times they probe me but the truth will not change. There is no suspicion of our Amma (Jayalalitha) death. I never interfered in the medical treatment of Jayalalitha. I have not studied medicine. Apollo hospital is not a hospital where they need my opinion to treat Jayalalitha. I deny all the allegations against me from the report. Regarding this, I am ready to face all inquiries on this.”