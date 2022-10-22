Zimbabwe qualifies for Super 12

Zimbabwe have topped the Group B and enter the Group 2 of the Super 12 stage in T20 World Cup. They now join India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa and Netherlands in that group. Zimbabwe will play India on November 6. Zimbabwe won the match against Scotland by 5 wickets to stay alive in the World Cup 2022 and qualify for the next round. Scotland will now pack their bags and head back home.T20 World Cup 2022 Group B points table: Zimbabwe played 3 matches and won 2 with a net run-rate of +0.200. Ireland finished second with similar results but their net run-rate is +0.105. Zimbabwe have made it to the second round of T20 World Cups for the first time in the tournament’s history. This is their 6th T20 World Cup.