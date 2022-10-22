Fisherman firing: CM writes to Modi

Observing that the incident of firing by Indian Navy on Indian fishing boat, in which a fisherman was injured , has caused distress and anguish in the State, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K Stalin urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to direct the Indian Security agencies to exercise extreme caution and restraint while dealing with Indian fishermen in Indian waters. In a Demi-Official letter to the Prime Minister, copies of which were released to the media here, he said an unfortunate incident occurred in the early hours of Friday and it has caused considerable distress and anguish in the State. Ten fishermen (seven from Tamil Nadu and three from Karaikal) had ventured for fishing in a Karaikal-based mechanised fishing boat. While fishing one of the fisherman, Veeravel, was shot in mid-sea by Indian Navy personnel on board ‘INS Bangaram’. The injured fisherman was brought to Ramanathapuram Government Hospital for treatment for grievous bullet injuries sustained in the abdomen and thigh. He has been referred to Madurai Government Hospital for further treatment. “I am extremely saddened by this incident that has happened by an act of the Indian Navy”, Stalin said. “You are well aware of the plight of Indian fishermen being ill-treated by Sri Lankan security forces. But, when our security forces resort to similar acts, it creates a sense of despair and insecurity in the minds of the downtrodden fisher folk”, the Chief Minister said. Seeking Modi interventionoon the matter, Stalin request him to direct the Indian Security Agencies to exercise extreme caution and restraint while dealing with Indian fishermen in Indian waters.