DGCA orders probe after fire in IndiGo aircraft engine

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation ordered a detailed investigation to ascertain the cause and said that suitable follow-up action shall be taken into the incident where an IndiGo flight was grounded at Delhi airport after sparks were noticed in the aircraft.

“Indigo A320-Ceo aircraft VT-IFM operating flight 6E-2131 from Delhi to Bangalore was involved in reject takeoff as Engine two Fail warning came. A loud bang was heard. The fire extinguisher bottle was discharged. The aircraft returned to the bay. It has been grounded for inspection,” said a senior DGCA official.

The aviation surveillant intervened after a video of the incident went viral on social media. The Ministry of Civil Aviation directed DGCA officials to initiate an investigation into the incident.