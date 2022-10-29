Towards gender equality

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has taken a historic decision to promote gender equality in the nation’s most-loved game. BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah has implemented pay equity policy for contracted Indian women cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be the same.Under this policy, the women – like the men – will earn INR 15 lakh for a Test, 6 lakh for an ODI and 3 lakh for a T20I. These amounts are significantly higher than the flat INR 1 lakh that India women players currently earn for an ODI or T20I appearance, and 2.5 lakh for a Test match. BCCI has set a standard for other sports bodies. It will encourage greater participation of women in the game.India women have had significant success in recent months. They followed their silver-medal finish at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in August with a record 3-0 ODI series sweep of England in England in September. Earlier this month, India beat Sri Lanka to clinch a record seventh Asia Cup crown in Bangladesh. They are set to host Australia next for five T20Is in November and December.