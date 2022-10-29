Ajith vs Vijay at BO this Pongal

Vijay’s Varisu and Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu will clash at the box office on Pongal next year. Producers and distributors of these two films have signed deals based on the release dates. Recently, the makers of Varisu and Thunivu shared posters with the release dates. Ardent fans of Ajith and Vijay are mighty excited to see the two films clash at the box office.Thunivu is tipped to be an action thriller written and directed by H Vinoth. The film is produced by Boney Kapoor. Ajith Kumar, Manju Warrier, John Kokken, Samuthirakani and GM Sundar are part of the cast.Varisu is directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The family entertainer features Thalapathy Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Khushbu, Prabhu, Yogi Babu and Sangeetha in important roles.